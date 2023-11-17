The state our planet is in today will not continue in the same way forever. Science already knows, from the forecasts and analyzes that have been made, that the Earth will regress to a state in its composition similar to what it had in the past. That, undoubtedly, it’s not good news for living beings.

We have to leave Earth

Scientists are very clear that we live on a planet that is degrading and that sooner or later humanity will no longer be able to reside on it. When the tipping point that is expected to occur in thousands of years occurs, there will be no turning back. Worst of all, the drop in oxygen levels will be much faster than you can imagine. It will not happen instantly, but it will happen progressively over a short period of time. This will mean that, if there are still living beings on the planet, they will have increasing difficulty breathing and staying alive.

Therefore, what science knows is that a solution must be found. And, for the moment, the most suggestive is the search for another planet that can provide adequate living conditions for May humanity survive. However, it will be a temporary patch, since scientists say that the presence of oxygen on the planets where it is found does not have to be permanent. In reality, they doubt that oxygen is an element that will remain constantly on a planet. Therefore, even if humanity travels and moves to another planet, many thousands of years later it will have to do it again and continue until an alternative is found.

How is it going to happen?

Various experiments and simulations have been carried out to see what the process will be of what is expected to happen in 2.4 billion years. First the Sun, which will get hotter and hotter, will cause carbon dioxide levels to be reduced compared to normal levels. This will mean that there will be fewer plants and other elements that promote oxygen production. Each time the figures will be lower and lower in both aspects and this will cause the amount of oxygen to be reduced so much that it will be impossible to maintain the ability to live on the planet.

Because of this, the Earth will be more similar to how it was in its origins before the appearance of life forms. Animals will die and so will people. Those who have been able to move to another planet to continue life in that place, they will survive, but it is unlikely that the entire civilization will be able to set course for that new world. However, this will happen, as we indicated, in thousands of years, so, although some science series try to imagine it, it is very difficult to know what the state of society will be at that time, as well as the resources it will have available.

This study disagrees with other research carried out previously in which it is said that the factor that will cause life to end on Earth will be ocean evaporation. That will also be something that will end up happening, but the oxygen will be depleted sooner and it will be so drastic that there will be no capacity for survival. And they say that, from that moment on, the Earth will become a planet that will be inhabited only by anaerobic beings, which includes some worms, bacteria and few other beings.

So that humanity’s existence does not end at the same time that oxygen disappears from the Earth, scientists are beginning to look for replacement planets in which O2 is not the only element taken into account. The reason for this is that, as you have already learned, oxygen may not have appeared yet and may be generated in the future. Therefore, they are giving relevance to other factors that can determine that a planet is viable for colonization. The mission is clear: find a new home before it’s too late. There are still thousands of years left and there will be many generations of scientists who will have to carry out research, but there is a certain optimism thinking that, in the end, humanity will be able to find a new home where it can continue to breathe.