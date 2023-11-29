Don’t miss the live broadcast on 6 December 2023 at 5pm: from the BER Racing Europe Facebook page, Kevin Schwantz and BER Racing Europe will present the exclusive Limited Edition RX-7V Evo 30th Anniversary Schwantz

Exclusively for the Italian market, 200 pieces accompanied by Certificate of authenticity numbered and declaration of Kevin Schwantz in person: these are the numbers of the new Arai RX-7V Evo 30th Anniversary Schwantz which will be revealed on 6 December 2023 at 5pm with a live Facebook broadcast from the BER Racing Europe srl page

Few riders can say they have thrilled as many fans as Kevin Schwantz, the Texan N°34 who from 1986 to 1995 literally inflamed millions of fans with his wholehearted riding, crowning himself 500cc World Champion in 1993 astride a Suzuki. Thirty years after that unforgettable season, Arai Helmet e BER Racing they wanted celebrate the thirtieth anniversary of the Titlerealizing an exclusive Limited Edition that faithfully reproduces the design brought to the track by Kevin in 1993, on the Arai RX-7V Evo.

Schwantz and BER Racing present the Arai RX-7V Evo 30th Anniversary Edition live on December 6th

The design – which brings together many details that have appeared on Kevin’s helmets over the years – will be previewed by the BER Racing Staff and Kevin Schwantz himself with the speech by Aldo Drudi, Wednesday 6 December at 5pm with a live broadcast from the official BER Racing Europe srl Facebook profile (https://www.facebook.com/berracing).

An unmissable opportunity to interact directly with a two-wheel legend and to hear “first-hand” the ideas and concepts behind the creation of such an iconic design. For the occasion, BER Racing also decided to ask fans: “What question would they like to ask Kevin Schwantz?”. Interested parties can send their questions via private message on the official BER Racing page or by email to comunication@berracing.it: five of these will be selected to receive an answer from Kevin in person during the live broadcast! See you on Wednesday 6 December!