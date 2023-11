It will premiere next month; the theater film We are here by theater company Ten Producties. The performance about three young LGBTI people should actually be performed live on stage, in a theater hall full of students. But no school dares to take the plunge. “They just find it way too exciting, they are afraid that the tent will be demolished,” says artistic director Corien Feikens of Ten Producties. No live theater? Let’s make a film, they thought at the theater company.