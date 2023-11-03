The ex of the two teams opens the drawer of memories: “I gave Totò a slap, if it had been a punch I would have knocked him out like I did with Bonetti. One day I was suffocating, the Ascoli goalkeeper saved me and Branca scored a goal empty door. The strongest companion? Turkylmaz, but he had that head there…”

When dribbling was a value, Fabio Poli was a free spirit who sang about the freedom of the technical gesture with his feet. He unleashed his creativity like a dog discovering an unexpected meadow. A feint of a consummate dancer, a serpentine of a bandolero: escapes from a standstill, beyond the banality of the scheme.