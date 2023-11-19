The 2023 Lamborghini World Finals crowned the latest world champions this afternoon, those of the PRO and PRO-AM classes. Race 2 which took place on the Vallelunga track in Lazio was soporific until it restarted, which took place 6 minutes from the end. At that point a sort of wild west was unleashed in which the fastest and best was the Italian Luca Segù.

The driver of the Lamborghini Roma by DL Racing team signed 3 laps as a champion, overtaking: Amaury Bonduel, Andrzey Lewandowski, Oliver Soderstroem and Alex Au, taking the lead a few kilometers from the end and winning the race in daring, but equally deserved for the promptness and overtaking carried out in the most chaotic part of the 50 minute race.

Behind him, Oliver Soderstroem managed to take home a good second place ahead of Lamborghini’s new PRO world champion, the Frenchman Amaury Bonduel. Soderstroem tried to undermine the Frenchman in the final laps by finishing ahead of him, but the bottom step of the podium was enough for the 24-year-old from France to win the title.

Artem Petrov came close to the podium after narrowly overtaking Brendon Leitch, driver of the Leipert Motorsport team. Leitch had the chance to overtake Bonduel in the final laps of the race, just before Segù’s sporting fury was unleashed, but the BDR Competition driver simply proved too strong this weekend.

Mattia Michelotto finished sixth, but was unfortunate to make a mistake with two laps to go which knocked out his VDS teammate, Andrzej Lewandowski. The Pole was fighting with Frederik Schandorff and Alex Au for the victory of the PRO-AM world title together with Loris Spinelli, but the contact with Michelotto put an end to the already more than slim hopes of success.

Thus the crew of the Target Racing team took home the title after having signed pole and victory in Race 1 yesterday. An epilogue which, given the performances achieved in these two days in Vallelunga, deservedly rewards the fastest and most consistent crew with the category title.

Ugo De Wilde and Rodrigo Testa (Iron Lynx) finished in ninth place ahead of the young Riccardo Ianniello (DL Consulting), while the Top 10 was completed by Sebastian Balthasar and Marzio Moretti (Team Oregon).

Of note is Slade Stewart’s accident which occurred after just one lap. The Flying Lizards team driver was hit and ended up against the wall, clearly damaging the front of his Huracan. The accident resulted in the deployment of the first of the race’s two Safety Cars.

The second, however, was called into question due to the accident involving Lorenzo Pegoraro (Enrico Bettera’s teammate with Oregon), who ended up crashing into the barriers in turn 10. This was the last act of the race weekend at the 2023 Lamborghini World Finals. We remind you that the 2024 event which will decide the world champions of the Sant’Agata Bolognese company will be held at the Angel Nieto in Jerez de la Frontera, from 21 to 24 November of the year next.