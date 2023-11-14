Rumors about the return of the original Avengers have reached Scarlett Johansson has given her opinion on whether to reprise the role of Black Widow

In the universe of cinema, few things generate as much stir as rumors of an unexpected return. Scarlett Johansson, the star behind the MCU’s iconic Black Widow, has faced a wave of speculation about the possible return of her character, Natasha Romanoff, to this vibrant cinematic universe. Despite the death of her character in “Avengers: Endgame,” fans can’t stop dreaming of a miraculous comeback.

Scarlett, in addition to her role as an actress, embarks on a new adventure as a producer on a still secret Marvel project. This double facet opens a window of speculation: Could this new behind-the-scenes role offer clues about the future of Black Widow in the MCU?

Natasha’s final ending

During an interview on the Today show, Johansson faced incessant questions about Natasha’s fate. With a tone between nostalgic and realistic, he made it clear that the end of his character in “Endgame” was, in his opinion, definitive. Her death, sacrificing herself for the greater good, marked an emotional and heroic closure for the Black Widow, leaving little room for a credible return.

The challenge of logic in Marvelwhich is known for its plot twists and unexpected resurrections, always leaves a door open to the impossible. Johansson joked about the possibility of a “Marvel miracle” that could revive Natasha, but stood firm in her perception of a closed ending for her character.

Scarlett’s goodbye and legacy in the MCU takes us to 2010 in “Iron Man 2,” which shows us that Scarlett Johansson has been a key figure in the MCU. Her official farewell came with the 2021 film “Black Widow,” a prelude that delved into Natasha’s past. Despite legal challenges with Disney over the simultaneous release in theaters and streaming, Johansson closed the cycle with a high critical score and a satisfactory resolution.

Beyond the character: Scarlett’s future

Although Natasha Romanoff has left the stage, Johansson is not completely leaving Marvel. Appearing at the world premiere of “The Marvels,” Marvel president Kevin Feige confirmed that Scarlett is linked to a secret Marvel projectadding more mystery to his future in this universe.

After her impressive career in the MCU, Scarlett Johansson has not stopped expanding her artistic horizons. This year, The actress has shone in “Asteroid City” and “North Star”, two projects that stand out for their thematic diversity and narrative depth. These roles demonstrate Johansson’s versatility, capable of moving from the superhero universe to more intimate and complex stories. Her participation in these films underscores her ability to inject humanity and depth into diverse characters, a talent she has cultivated and honed throughout her career.

Looking to the future, one of the most anticipated projects is “Project Artemis”, a film about the space race in which Johansson not only acts, but also plays a crucial role as executive producer. Originally, it was expected to reunite Johansson with Chris Evans, his MCU partner, but after his departure from the project, Channing Tatum took his place. This change has not dampened expectations for the film, which promises to be an exciting addition to Johansson’s already notable filmography. Her role as producer on this project underscores her growing influence in the industry, marking a new chapter in her post-MCU career.