The actress who plays Black Widow in the UCM speaks out about the possible return of her character.

Black Widow died during Avengers: Endgame

Kevin Feigeproducer of Marvel Studiosalready announced a few days ago that Scarlett Johansson was involved in a project Marvel Studios. This was news very well received by fans, who are looking forward to a possible return of Black Widow to the MCU. During an interview, Scarlett Johansson addressed rumors about Natasha Romanoff’s return to the UCM despite the character’s traumatic death in the Avengers: Endgame movie. While it is true that she reaffirmed the disappearance of her character in the shared universe, Johansson debunked the possibility of Black Widow making a surprise appearance.

During the events of EndgameBlack Widow gave her life on Vormir to obtain the Soul Stonesaving the family from his dear friend Hawkeye and the fate of the Avengers in the fight against Thanos. In the words of the actress herself, the death of her character was so definitive that it would take a miracle for Black Widow to return in a convincing way. This is what she said about it:

I think that was the end, right? I don’t know how anyone can come back from that. Maybe as a zombie version I could return. Oh really, It would be a true Marvel miracle. But, you know… I’m not sure that can happen.

While is true that Natasha Romanoff It is no longer linked to the most immediate present of the UCMJohansson is still in a relationship with future Marvel Studios movies. The actress is in a secret Marvel project. At the world premiere of The Marvelsthe president of MarvelKevin Feige, assured the followers of the UCM that the project is underway, but that he would not say any more details about it or a possible release window.

