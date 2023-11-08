Scarlett Johansson’s return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe surprises everyone, although she has not returned as people wanted.

Marvel has confirmed the return of Scarlett Johansson, but not as you expected. During the premiere of The Marvels in Las Vegas, Kevin Feige, president of the film company, officially announced that the studio is moving forward with an upcoming MCU project that will be produced by the actress who played Natasha Romanoff for almost a decade. And who we say goodbye definitively in Avengers: Endgame (2019), despite that beautiful flashback called Black Widow (2021).

We are talking to Kevin Feige at ‘The Marvels’ premiere in Las Vegas and all of our questions we answered!!#TheMarvels pic.twitter.com/BPSPSGDwlS — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) November 8, 2023

Kevin Feige responded to questions from Entertainment Tonight about the rumors of a possible return of Scarlett Johansson and Robert Downey Jr. to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The studio president explained that this topic was not addressed during the executives’ recent backstage retreat. However, he confirmed that they are “working on a project with Scarlett” in terms of production. And that as for a return, “we will have to wait and see.” Maybe we’ll see him in Avengers: Secret Wars?

The actress returns to the UCM, but she does so as a producer

This announcement has generated great expectation among UCM followers, as it suggests that Scarlett Johansson will continue collaborating with Marvel Studios on a future project. Although no specific details were provided about the nature of this project, the news has fueled fans’ excitement for what the future of the MCU has in store for the talented Black Widow actress. At the moment, we only have confirmation that she is returning as a producer.

The possibility of iconic figures like Scarlett Johansson and Robert Downey Jr. returning to the cinematic universe is a topic that has been on fans’ lips for a while now. These actors played pivotal roles in the early phases of Marvel Studios. They became pillars of the franchise. Therefore, any news about his eventual return generates great interest and speculation among superhero lovers. I hope it ends up happening!