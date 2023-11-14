Actress Scarlett Johansson played Black Widow for many years… Will she return to Marvel? This is the information we have.

Scarlett Johansson addresses persistent rumors about a possible return of her iconic character to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But she wants to make it clear that Natasha Romanoff’s heroic sacrifice in Avengers: Endgame (2019) was final and definitive.

During her appearance on the Today show, Scarlett Johansson faced speculation about Black Widow’s return. Because when they told her that Marvel always found a way to bring back her best characters, she replied: “I think it could be… I think it was the end, right? I don’t know how she comes back from that.”

For now there are no plans for Black Widow.

In Avengers: Endgame, the heroes must travel through time to get the Infinity Stones. Hawkeye and Black Widow arrive on Vormir and Natasha Romanoff sacrifices herself to obtain the powerful item.

Then in 2021 they released the film Black Widow, where Scarlett Johansson repeated the role, but it was set between Captain America: Civil War (2016) and Avengers: Infinity War (2018), that is, long before her sacrifice in Endgame.

Black Widow (2021)

After that film, the character of Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) remains the new Black Widow of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Something that we saw in the Disney Plus series Hawkeye and that will be repeated in the movie Thunderbolts, which premieres on July 25, 2025.

So, it doesn’t make much sense for Scarlett Johansson to return to Marvel Studios, but there are several rumors that indicate otherwise. Since, they assure that the character could be in Avengers: Secret Wars (2027), although this time she could be a variant from another universe. It has also been hinted that she could participate in the MCU but as a producer instead of an actress.

Do you think Scarlett Johansson will return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Leave us your comments below in the opinion section.

All the deliveries in which he has participated can be seen on Disney Plus.

