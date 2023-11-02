The actress has already dealt with Disney over the unilateral decision to release Black Widow in theaters and streaming; Now, AI is the rival to beat.

Scarlett Johansson has shown on several occasions that she does not hesitate when it comes to getting her legal representatives to take any cause that she considers unfair to court. Disney saw it firsthand when it released Black Widow in Disney+directly affecting the actress’s percentage of box office participation.

That lawsuit was settled out of court, but the Oscar-nominated actress is preparing to take legal action over a very fashionable topic: artificial intelligence.

According to Variety, an advertisement for an AI app called Lisa AI came to Twitter (X) a few days ago and used Scarlett Johansson as a teaser.

The actress appeared in a fragment of a behind-the-scenes clip in Avengers: Endgame, before giving way to images of her generated by AI, along with a voice also artificially generated to resemble hers.

New legal battle for Scarlett Johansson

Kevin YornScarlett Johansson’s lawyer, has warned that they will carry out all legal resources at their disposal to prevent the actress’s image from being used without permission.

“We do not take these things lightly. As per our normal course of action in these circumstances, we will address this with every legal remedy we have.”

The announcement with the image of Scarlett Johansson could not come at a more critical moment: the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) is on strike with issues such as, precisely, artificial intelligence, as a point of friction.

Other stars have publicly denounced the use of their AI-generated image, such as Tom Hanks or Stephen Fry, but not all of them decide to take the issue to court.

Scarlett Johansson prefers to take the bull by the horns and show that she takes the issue very seriously, as her lawyer says. However, it is most likely a case that will end in cessation and dissent. No developer is interested in getting bogged down in a lawsuit of this type.