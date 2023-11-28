There is still a lot to see about the Scarlet Witch in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Will you have a movie about her?

We have new information about Marvel Studios that reveals that there is a possibility of a movie centered on Wanda Maximoff, the Scarlet Witch played by the talented Elizabeth Olsen. But that is not all! There is also news about Vision Quest and Wiccan, related to the WandaVision series.

Wanda’s journey in WandaVision was one of intense emotions: from embracing her identity as the Scarlet Witch to a heartbreaking ending where she had to say goodbye to Vision and her children. Then, in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the darkness of the Darkhold drove her to the brink of villainy, devastating realities in search of her children until she was finally defeated.

Will the character return?

Marvel Studios

Previous rumors suggested there would be a TV sequel or special presentation, but now Marvel Studios is said to be considering a movie! Jac Schaeffer, the mind behind the story of the film Black Widow (2021) and the series Agatha: All the Time, is being considered as a possible writer and director for this project that could adapt The Children’s Crusade. Since she could even lead Young Avengers, a movie that has already been hinted at with the final scene of The Marvels. Since in the comics, it is precisely the young heroes who find Wanda but she could be a heroine or a villain.

While Vision Quest and Wiccan could take shape in limited series. Both stories would have to arrive before the Scarlet Witch movie alone. So a very interesting little saga could be created within the UCM.

Elizabeth Olsen has shared her desire to diversify her career after years focused on Marvel, opening the possibility that this film could mark an end to her time as the iconic superhero.

What do you think of this possibility? Are you excited for the future of Scarlet Witch? Let us know your opinion in the comments! While they confirm the future of the character, we can see all the installments in which she participates on Disney Plus with this link.

Source: DK.