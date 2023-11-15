Pokémon Scarlet and Purple are giving away two exclusive Pokémon with a new Mystery Gift code. But they bring a surprise requirement!

Pokémon does not forget gifts, especially now that Christmas is approaching. While giving away items and getting things ready to give away to a United States Champion Pokémon, Game Freak and The Pokémon Company have just announced a new distribution event with another Mystery Gift Code for get two exclusive Paradox Pokémon in Scarlet and Purple. Of course, available for a limited time only.

Soon, players will have the opportunity to get a Bramaluna o one Ferropaladín special thanks to the magazine CoroCoro. The January issue of this Japanese magazine, which will be distributed on December 15 of this year, will include two codes that can be redeemed in either edition, although they come with a special requirement.

How to get the Ferropaladin and Bramaluna from the event that gives away Pokémon Scarlet and Purple

The only way to get to the Salamance Paradox Forms (Bramaluna) of Gardevoir (Ferropaladín) is using the distribution code that The Pokémon Company will offer in the issue of CoroCoro magazine that is published on December 15. Its duration is for now a mystery, although we will be attentive to inform you when the details are released.

What we do know is that Only one of the two codes can be redeemed per game. Therefore, you will only be able to redeem the Ferropaladín or Bramaluna code and you will have to leave the other one for someone else. An initiative that wants to encourage exchange, and that will help you complete your Pokédex with those exclusive Pokémon from other editions. And remember that Future Paradox Forms are exclusive to Pokémon Purplewhile Past Paradox Forms are from Pokémon Scarlet.

Ferropaladín gift code – To be revealed

Bramaluna gift code – To be revealed

If you don’t know how to redeem the code, you have to follow these steps:

Update Pokémon Scarlet and Purple to the latest available version, if you haven’t already. Enter your game. Access the menu and go to the PokéPortal. Enter the Mystery Gift section. Access the Redeem Code option. Enter the code (it will be available in an update to this post).

Fuente