Florencia Guillot was caught in the eye of the hurricane after she shared a podcast on her social networks in which she told the love story between Paulina Florencia and Mauricio Cuevas. The reason why the influencer decided to tell her story was because, in her opinion, she considered it a success story in love, since the relationship in question had lasted almost 17 years.

What Florencia Guillot never expected was that the entire world would fall on her after having shared what in her opinion was a legendary love. Well, the influencer was accused of glorifying grooming – the emotional and psychological relationship that an adult establishes a relationship with a minor for sexual purposes-, when it was discovered that the participants in their love story were more than a decade apart, because when Paulina Florencia and Mauricio Cuevas met, She was 11 years old and he was 25, and also married with a son.

The networks requested the cancellation of Florencia Guillot, accused of defending pedophilia. The controversy persists, to the extent that all kinds of videos have been spread on social networks in which the relationship and psychology between Paulina Florencia and Mauricio Cuevas are analyzed, and where the latest of following profiles of underage young people is exposed.

However, Florencia Guillot also had her share, as the controversy unearthed scandals from the past, when it became known thatThat the influencer stole her best friend’s boyfriend in the past, and not only that, but he also “usurped” his personality.

Florencia Guillot, accused of stealing boyfriends… and personalities

As shared on the tia.patit account, specialized in gossip, scandals and setbacks in the show, Florencia Guillot stole the personality of her best friend, named Gabriela Ovva, with whom she had a friendship of almost fifteen years. Everything that Florencia shares, and the way she shows herself on camera, She is nothing more than an imitation of the style and personality of the woman who was once her best friend.

According to tia.patit, both Gaby and Florencia were inseparable, until in 2014 Gaby began a relationship with a man named Memo. The relationship as such was not fruitful and ended, but it was not long before Gaby found out that Florencia, her best friend, She was already dating the same man.

Not only that, but Gaby, who today is a successful social media makeup artist, found that her personality had been “stolen,” Well, all the characteristics that brought Florencia Guillot to fame, Her charisma and poise are actually part of Gaby’s natural personality, and Florencia copied and imitated her style.

The scandal took a different turn when Gaby herself shared on her social media profile that everything shared by tia.patit was true, and that she had even been legally threatened by Florencia Guillot’s agency. so that he would not talk about anything that happened in the past.

Florencia Guillot has not made any clarification regarding this latest controversy.

