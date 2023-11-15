Enrique Guzmán preferred to withdraw from his own press conference after being questioned about the alleged sexual abuse against a minor of which he was accused a few weeks ago.

The 80-year-old singer was in full promotion of his concert “La caravan del Rock & Roll”, along with other Spanish rock legends like Angélica María and César Costa, but they all preferred to withdraw when asked about the statements of public relations expert Emilio Morales, former manager of Sylvia Pasquel, who assured that there is a video in which Guzmán is seen attacking a minor.

“Do you have knowledge of that photograph? Do you know her, have you seen her?” Guzmán questioned the reporter who asked the question. “I don’t and I would really like to because at my age, I love having relations with a little girl.”, he said in a sarcastic and visibly annoyed tone.

Enrique Guzmán and Angélica María withdraw from the “La Caravina del rock & roll” conference after the singer was questioned about alleged accusations of sexual abuse.

Immediately afterwards, actress Angélica María also got up from her place and, like her partner, left the place.

This is not the first time that the interpreter of “Your head on my shoulder” has been accused of this crime; in 2021, his granddaughter Frida Sofía She said he had touched her inappropriately when she was little.; However, neither of them has spoken about the legal consequences that this complaint has brought.

Regarding his controversies, Silvia Pinal’s ex-husband said that everything is due to his sincerity.

“It’s just that I stay silent for very little time, when they ask me a question I answer it or speak in a different way and sometimes it sounds very loud and there are people like them (his colleagues), who are sweet and that’s why I’m the most controversial” , he expressed.

