A great national team has a great 9, and the Atalanta center forward is a candidate with performances like that of Empoli. But the championship also offers other names, after periods of “famine”

It was a tragic evening for the Empoli defenders, but the feeling is that Scamacca would have wreaked havoc against anyone. And he will do them in the future too. Two goals, the first beautiful for coordination and technique in a space-time fragment from science fiction, and then a post, a crossbar, another canceled goal and the image of a total center forward. Technical and physical. Powerful and elegant. “The” center forward, the one we envy those who have Haaland. Lewandowski, Kane. What Mancini never really found, gripped by the Belotti-Immobile dualism won by the Lazio player (though often crushed by the weight of the shirt), fascinated by Raspadori and dreaming of a Scamacca who never gave his best in his Italy. History seems to have changed.

The Gasp treatment, and his mental and physical growth, are planning for Spalletti the 9 he needed. A great national team has a great 9. The coach said it at the beginning of September, when the last image of Scamacca was still the somewhat enigmatic and painful one of West Ham: the chosen one, if he is well, is him. The same thing was said by Mancini who would have gladly made him a starter. There must be a reason for such popularity: Scamacca is strong. He is no longer very young, twenty-five years old in January, he has had a difficult history, someone in the family certainly didn’t lend him a hand, but he is mentally a warrior if he preferred to escape to Holland at a very young age, in search of more “training” tournaments . The interest of West Ham who had the money to search the entire market was not a coincidence either, but they focused on this atypical player with measures from the 9 in the area and movements from the 9 in the back like Dzeko. During the bad night at Wembley he scored the first goal for the Azzurri and demonstrated an uncommon participation in the game in the role. He lacks international experience at a high level, he will have to build it by continuing against North Macedonia and Ukraine. Or maybe only in the second challenge, to protect him. Because with the Macedonians, with all due respect to the mocking 1-1 in Skopje, we cannot fail to find the solution with any of our centre-forwards.

The championship is suddenly showing itself generous in attack, after a long famine. Seen Raspadori? And the last Kean? And if we also want Immobile, captain in pectore, it is anything but archived. It’s a shame that Retegui got hurt: there was another Genoa with him. On Raspadori it wasn’t that difficult to say too much. All we needed was continuity, because the figures on the Neapolitan are deceiving: last year he made thirty-three appearances, but only ten from the start. And again this year five out of ten starters with Garcia. Let’s give it continuity and then we’ll see. The “problem” will be when Osimhen returns but, now that he plays, Raspadori grows, convinces and explains that he can be a center forward and second striker with delicious touches. More surprising is the return of Kean, a former prodigy who became naïve and anarchic on the pitch and not always blameless off it. This year the Juventus player is showing all his best: speed, unpredictability, sacrifice in pressing. A 9 who can very well adapt to playing Mandzukic on the wing if he gains more concentration. We’ll postpone the discussion on Soulé’s possible enlistment to another date, but in the meantime, thank you championship. Also on behalf of Spalletti.

