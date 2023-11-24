The Yamaha Italian was the fastest in the Jerez tests, ahead of Rea and Lowes. Good debut for Lecuona and Vierge on the 2024 version Fireblade. The feeling between Bassani and the Ninja improves.

November 24, 2023

Some WorldSBK riders returned to the Jerez track to carry out what for many were the last tests before the winter break. They rehearsed on November 20th and 21st the two riders of the Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK Team, Jonathan Rea and Andrea Locatelliwhile in the following two days they took to the track the two Team HRC drivers Iker Lecuona and Xavi Vierge, as well as the KRT drivers Alex Lowes and Axel Bassani. The track has always been dry and the weather favourable, conditions which have greatly facilitated the work of the pilots and their technicians.

Yamaha



At the end of the four days the fastest were Andrea Locatelli (1’38″447) and his teammate Jonathan Rea (1’38″592). The man from Bergamo completed 155 laps, while the six-time World Champion completed 173. In total the two covered 1,453 km and this gives an idea of ​​the amount of work they did.

Andrea Locatelli said he was very happy with the two days of testing, especially for having found a great basic setup for your R1 and an immediate feeling with the bike itself.

“I was fast in every condition and on every exit – this is his comment -. I’m satisfied with the lap time and the pace I managed to keep. I’m really proud of myself, but also of the fact that Yamaha and all the team staff did a great job and put a lot of trust in me. It was a really positive conclusion to the 2023 season”.

Same tone in Rea’s comments: “The test was really positive and I had so much fun driving my R1. We managed to get a lot of work done, especially on the first day. I had three bikes to try out different options and lots of different parts. I concluded the tests with a 20-lap race simulation, which was very positive. The more laps I do on the R1, the more I understand how it behaves in certain conditions and the more confidence I can gain. I feel like I haven’t found the limit yet, I still have to understand, for example, how to manage the last part of the braking, but I already feel like I’m competitive. We’ll see you again at the tests in January.”

As had already emerged in the Jerez tests in early November, a few days after the last SBK round, the relationship between Rea and the R1 was love at first sight. The Northern Irishman still has some work to do before he is perfectly at ease on his Yamaha, but the enthusiasm of having a competitive bike is making him forge ahead. Having a six-time world champion in the same garage and being able to access his data certainly helped Locatelli take a further step forward.

Honda HRC



On Wednesday 22nd and Thursday 23rd it was the turn of Team HRC and Team KRT Kawasaki. For the two pilots of the winged company it was the first winter test and the first time on the CBR1000RR-R version 2024. Lecuona and Vierge (as well as tester Tatsuta Nagashima) started with the old Fireblade 2023 and then moved on to the new one, thus managing to make interesting comparisons. The 2024 bike features a series of updates that affect the electronics, engine, chassis and suspension, and which are aimed at improving grip and acceleration.

Here’s what the two HRC drivers had to say

Iker Lecuona: “I’m surprised at the progress made with the new bike in Japan. In general, in terms of electronics, engine and chassis, the feeling with the bike is very different and certainly better. There are still areas where we struggle a little and others where we need more time, but all in all I’m very happy. I also changed my riding style to adapt to the new bike, and it was surprising to see that we managed to set some excellent lap times and that tire wear was significantly better than in the past. On the second day I also felt a little tired (editor’s note: he raced in Qatar last weekend) and therefore we will have a lot to test and evaluate in the next test which we will carry out on December 4th in Portimao, a completely different track compared to that of Jerez. The first contact with my new crew chief was also positive.”

Xavi Vierge: “We are happy because we spent two days of truly constructive testing and we were able to complete many laps in dry weather. Initially we worked to adapt to the new bike, trying not to make too many changes, and starting from the basic set-up that the technicians in Japan and Nagashima had prepared for us. My first impressions were very good. We did some comparisons between the 2023 and 2024 bikes and I immediately felt that the new bike has some strengths. It took us a little bit of time to adapt, obviously, after two years on the previous bike, but we’re already a little bit faster. With last year’s bike we felt we had reached the limit, while with this one we have a lot of room for improvement. It has more traction and better handling, but we are not yet able to fully exploit these strengths. Now the team will analyze the data, in order to be ready for the next day of testing.”

Excellent debut for the new Fireblade 2024 version. The riders immediately felt positive differences with the bike they have ridden over the last two years. It seems that in Japan they have worked a lot and well on the new Honda, but before we can be sure that the problems that have always afflicted the CBR1000RR-R have been definitively resolved we will have to wait for the next tests in December and January and the definitive comparison in the first round of end of February at Phillip Island.

KRT Kawasaki



Alex Lowes was the fastest rider in the last two days of testing, third in the overall standings, just behind the two factory Yamahas. This final test session before the winter break allowed the team’s riders and technical staff to work on possible elements and set-up ideas for the 2024 season, in order to finalize the direction of the technical development of the Ninja ZX-10RR official. We must also not forget that new technical rules and regulations will come into force in 2024 which could significantly improve Akashi’s bike. Lowes completed a total of 150 laps in four days, trying new material and settings, also carrying out performance tests and a long run, while Bassani adapted well to the new environment, testing different types of set-up and scoring his best lap on the first day, without using the soft SCQ tyre.

These are the statements of the two KRT drivers

Alex Lowes: “I’m really happy with these tests. Honestly, I really had a lot of fun riding my bike. After a difficult end of the year, with injuries and not being able to finish the season as I would have liked, it was very positive to have a good test here in Jerez in good weather conditions. I set my best lap ever in Jerez on race tyres, and I also did a lot of fast laps. We also tried a lot of new parts and I thank all the guys at Kawasaki for bringing new things to try. The goal for January is to put all the pieces together to find the best package for next year.”

Axel Bassani: “We tried many things in these two days. We didn’t use an SCQ tire, but we focused on the bike’s set-up and other aspects. We understood what the right direction was to follow during the winter break. Test after test I started to feel really good with the bike. It’s not easy because it’s completely different to my previous bike, but now I’m starting to feel comfortable. I am also very happy with the team and the work we have done. Now we have some time to rest and then we will start thinking about next year.”

Lowes managed to be faster than he has ever been on the Jerez track and this is a very important factor not only as regards the English rider, but above all for the ZX-10RR which appeared more drivable. The process of adapting to Axel Bassani’s Ninja continues in a positive way, constantly improving his times and feeling. Beyond the good outcome of these tests, from a championship perspective we will have to see how the new 2024 regulations will help Kawasaki close the gap against Ducati and Yamaha, especially now that Rea is no longer there.

The best times of the SBK riders in the four days of testing in Jerez:

Andrea Locatelli, Yamaha – 1’38”447

Jonathan Rea, Yamaha – 1’38”592

Alex Lowes, Kawasaki – 1’38”762

Xavi Virgo, Honda – 1’39”562

Iker Lecuona, Honda – 1’39”671

Axel Bassani, Kawasaki – 1’39”811

Tarran Mackenzie, Honda – 1’41”197

Adam Norrodin, Honda – 1’44”785

They were Also present were Honda MotoGP test rider Stefan Bradl (1’38″200) and Ducati test rider Michele Pirro (1’39″055).