In Jerez this afternoon the sun and the dry track finally allowed the teams and riders to carry out the established work programme, and for us to begin to understand the effect that the many changes that have taken place in this period have had on the performance of the drivers, as well as following with curiosity the debut of Nicolò Bulega and the return of Andrea Iannone.

At the end of the two days of testing the fastest was Remy Gardnerwho finished in first place with a time of 1’38”448, preceding one of the two surprises of these Andalusian tests: Nicolò Bulega.

The Australian from Yamaha confirmed that he is very fast here in Jerez, and today he arrived at 21 thousandths from the fastest lap of the trackwhich Jonathan Rea has held since 2019. That Bulega could be fast with the Panigale V4R was presumable, given how his summer tests went with this bike, but today’s results went beyond all expectations. Beyond his best lap (1’38”726) with which he would have obtained second position in last Saturday’s Superpole, the Supersport world champion not only completed one fast lap, but completed many, constantly improving. As he himself stated, there is still a lot of work to be done, but it was certainly a start with a bang.

Rea’s third position is surprising to a certain extent, who immediately found himself at ease on the Yamaha R1. Jonny declared that he still has to try many things, both in terms of set-up and electronics, but that today he started the work that will allow him to “tailor” his new bike. If at the beginning of this journey the six-time world champion is already so fast who knows what he will be able to do when he feels the official R1 is completely his.

On Saturday Alex Lowes had finished the Superpole in third place, while today he finished fourth with a higher timepreceding the other surprise of these tests: Andrea Iannone (watch his interview).

The former MotoGP rider said it yesterday: “If it were up to me I would turn on the headlights of the motorbike and ride even at night.” Today he took away the desire to be on a motorbike, traveling through the beauty of 70 laps in 5 hours, the best of which in 1’39”335. Beyond the lap times, the rider from Vasto demonstrated that he can quickly reach an excellent level of competitiveness. Now for him, as for Rea, it will be a matter of starting to understand the bike better, and then adapting it as much as possible to his own riding style and needs. An excellent start for a rider who hadn’t been on a racing bike for four years.

Very positive too the debut of Michael Ruben Rinaldi on the Panigale of Team Motocorsa, sixth in today’s standings. The bike, according to what he himself said, is not very different from the official one that he knows well, and the feeling with the team was practically immediate. His former teammate Alvaro Bautista followed him in seventh place. The world champion, still sore from yesterday’s high side, certainly didn’t look for a lap time, but he worked with his technicians to place on the bike the seven kilos that the new regulation has imposed on it. These were only the first tests, but they have already provided important information.

Only in the finale Bradley Ray, in his first experience with Team GMT94, set a fast lap and managed to climb from the last positions. The Englishman finished eighth ahead Dominique Aegerter and the two BMW di Scott Redding and Garrett Gerloff, which were almost a second slower than the time they set in Superpole.

Work in progress for Axel Bassani who, among the riders who have changed bikes, is probably the one who has the most work to do, considering how different his Ninja is compared to the V4 he rode until a few days ago. Last time for Tarran MacKenzie on the Honda Petronas of Team MIE, more than three and a half seconds behind Gardner’s first position.