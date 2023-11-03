Andrea DosolHe is always very helpful and it is always interesting to hear what his opinion is and at the same time learn about Yamaha’s projects in the derivatives world championship. The house of the three tuning forks is strongly involved in all three categories, to which in 2024 the women’s world championship will also be added, which will be raced with the R7. But let’s start from current events and what seemed to be a slight on Yamaha’s part towards Razgatlioglu.

Why didn’t Toprak do the Jerez tests with BMW? Did Yamaha veto?

We didn’t deny Razgatlioglu the chance to test in Jerez. We reasoned with him to find a solution. We were willing to leave him free to carry out the tests under certain conditions, which however he did not accept.

Do you think that Toprak’s test with the Yamaha MotoGP was the trigger for his non-renewal and his decision to change teams?

As he himself has often stated, Toprak was looking for new stimuli, a new challenge. At a certain point he thought that this challenge could be in MotoGP. In his test with the M1 Razgatlioglu showed off all his great talent, but it helped him realize immediately that this was not a viable path and consequently he looked for other paths and different alternatives in Superbike.

What do you think of the technical regulation that will come into force next year?

As we know, in 2024 the Superbikes will have the same engine rpm as the previous season, with the exception of Ducati, which will have the 500 rpm removed this year returned. The new regulation reduces the capacity of the tank by three liters and this will force manufacturers to develop more efficient engines, also because in 2025 it will be possible to control the flow rate of petrol, through which the maximum power can be controlled. The goal is to avoid a further increase in performance. What comes from Dorna and FIM is undoubtedly a strong and important message, which shifts the index towards sustainability.

Even petrol will be more eco-sustainable

In 2024 we will race with 40% petrol of non-fossil origin and all this clearly defines how SBK is seeking maximum sustainability, using eco fuel petrol and switching to 24 to 21 liter tanks. A transitory moment, to then arrive in 2025 at a control of the petrol flow rate, with which it will no longer be possible to further raise the performance bar. And this also benefits safety. The climate that can be felt at the MSMA meetings at the moment is very serene, because all the companies agree in trying to bring all the manufacturers to a good level of competitiveness. The spectacle doesn’t come from top speed or lap times, but from having bikes on the track that are all competitive.

What do you think about the entry of Chinese companies into 300 and Supersport?

This year we have Kove in 300 and next year a new Chinese manufacturer should also enter Supersport. It is certainly positive that there is strong interest from new manufacturers from the Far East, and this will most likely lead us to race in that part of the world too. Next year there will be seven different manufacturers in Supersport and this is good for the whole movement. The derivatives world championships represent the only opportunity for manufacturers to develop products on the track that are then intended for use on the road. A determining factor for the success of the championships themselves and for their future.

What do you think of the 2024 calendar?

The calendar originally included three non-European races, but for a series of reasons that are beyond our control we will instead only have the February event in Australia. I want to think that it is a year of transition, which will lead us in the future to be present in those markets, such as South East Asia or South America, which are of great interest for manufacturers. In the past, Superbike has opened up new opportunities and was the first to address new racetracks such as Buriram in Thailand or Mandalika in Indonesia, where GP arrived only later. In the future we will have to define a series of racetracks in countries other than those that host MotoGP.

Aren’t you afraid that in Supersport we could go from a Yamaha “monopoly” to a Ducati one?

No. I don’t think we’re moving towards a Ducati monopoly. Yamaha’s goal has never been to have 100% of the grid. A similar championship would make no sense and would not arouse interest. For the same reason I don’t think we’re moving towards a large majority of Ducati motorcycles. I believe that at the moment there is a fair leveling out in the performance of the different bikes. FIM and Dorna are working hard to correctly analyze the data in order to maintain a balance between the various Supersports and they are doing so in an increasingly professional way. Let’s not forget that this new formula for the cadet category is only two years old and that it is always possible to learn and improve.

The Yamaha R7 will be the bike used in the women’s world championship, but we hear from many quarters that it could replace the Supersport 300

I honestly don’t know in which direction the regulation of the entry level class of derivatives will go, but certainly in America there is a championship with twin-cylinder bikes and in the BSB a category will enter with two or three-cylinder bikes and a power range of around 90 horsepower . As happened in the past for Supersport in the BSB or for the 300 in the CIV, Dorna will monitor the progress of these championships. The 300 offers very close races but for this reason it is difficult for the driver to make a difference and for us to understand who the best young people are. I don’t know what will happen in the future, but we are involved in the development of this category which will race next year and which could, both in terms of costs and “school” for young drivers, be more preparatory to Supersport.

How did Rea fit into the Yamaha environment?

I can say that Jonny is truly a great professional. He is the most successful rider in the history of SBK and this means that there is something special about him. He is a great motivator, he has an unyielding desire to win and he passes it on to those who work with him. We are only at the beginning, but if the good morning starts in the morning we can say that the morning with Jonny was a beautiful one. He integrated very well and the team did everything to make him feel at ease. For now that’s fine.”