Suara.com – Criminal law expert from the Muhammadiyah University of Jakarta (UMJ), Chairul Huda, believes that the Indonesian Attorney General’s Office seems to be forcing the BTS 4G BAKTI Kominfo corruption case. Because the value of state financial losses claimed to have reached IDR 8.03 trillion in this case cannot yet be ascertained.

According to Chairul’s explanation, state financial losses cannot yet be concluded for project work that has not been completed. He also conveyed this before the judge when testifying as an expert in the trial of the defendant Galumbang Menak Simanjuntak as the Main Director of PT Mora Telematics Indonesia at the Corruption Crime District Court (Tipikor), Central Jakarta.

“I explained to the court when I was an expert for the defendant Galumbang, that if it is true that the project has not been completed, then it is impossible to determine the real and definite amount of state financial losses,” said Chairul to journalists, Saturday (4/11/2023).

Because the value of the state’s financial losses cannot be ascertained, Chairul is of the view that this case should not enter the realm of criminal law.

“Considering that in this case there has been no real and definite loss to the state, this case cannot enter the domain of criminal law,” he said.

Chairul then suspected that the handling of the BTS corruption case was not solely carried out by the Indonesian Attorney General’s Office purely for the sake of law. However, there are indications of political content.

“It can also be seen that the number of defendants has continued to increase recently. “So this Prosecutor’s Office is acting politically, not pro justice,” he said.

The Indonesian Attorney General’s Office is known to have named 16 suspects in this case. One of them is member III of the Indonesian Financial Audit Agency (BPK), Achsanul Qosasi alias AQ, who was named a suspect on Friday (3/11/2023).

The Financial and Development Supervisory Agency (BPKP) revealed that the value of state financial losses in this case was estimated at IDR 8.03 trillion.

The source of the state’s financial losses concerns the costs of preparing supporting studies, price mark ups, and payments for BTS that have not been built.