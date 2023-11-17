loading…

The US refuses to share intelligence regarding Hamas and the Al Shifa Hospital in the Gaza Strip which was attacked by Israeli troops. Photo/Illustration

WASHINGTON – United States of America (US) will not share intelligence information Israel or outline his own intelligence assessment that Hamas using Al Shifa hospital in the Gaza Strip as a command center and possibly a storage facility.

This was confirmed by White House spokesman John Kirby. According to him, the US believes its own intelligence agency’s assessment of Hamas activities in health facilities in the Gaza Strip.

Israeli troops stormed Al Shifa hospital in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday following an aerial bombardment and ground operation targeting Hamas militants.

When asked whether Israel had shared any new intelligence since the raid on the hospital began, Kirby said: “I’m not going to talk about specific intelligence that may have come between the two of us.”

“They really have to talk about this, but as I said a few days ago, we are confident in our intelligence assessment of how Hamas is using the hospital,” explained Kirby in a briefing as quoted by Reuters, Friday (17/11 /2023).

He said that Hamas militants had taken refuge in the hospital and were using the facility as a shield against military action, putting patients and medical staff in danger.

“We have intelligence that convinces us that Hamas is using al Shifa as a command and control center, and most likely also as a storage facility,” he said.

“We still believe in the strength of this intelligence,” he stressed.

A source familiar with the matter said the Biden administration had not yet declassified US intelligence sources because some of the same channels were used to monitor the status of the hostages.