Suara.com – Arnold Poernomo or better known as Chef Arnold finally spoke out about the controversy over Belinda’s win in MasterChef Indonesia season 11. The judge of the popular cooking competition felt that Belinda deserved to win.

“Belinda congrats! You have really pushed yourself till the very end,” wrote Chef Arnold in X’s post (formerly Twitter) which was uploaded on Tuesday (28/11/2023).

“Several times I said ‘I don’t think you will win (I don’t think that you will win)’ but you have proven me wrong and you deserve to win (and you deserve to win),” said Chef Arnold.

Chef Arnold also congratulated Kiki, who netizens considered more worthy of winning than Belinda. The professional chef from Surabaya praised Kiki for having a big heart.

“Kiki congrats! You have the heart of a champion (you have the soul of a winner) and also an extraordinary personality!” said Chef Arnold.

“I love your cooking and flair (I like your cooking and talent). I was really hoping you can push yourself and win this season (I really hope you can try hard and win this season), but indeed dessert can be improved and learned,” he said continuing.

Chef Arnold wishes them the best in the future. The father of two closed his upload with a topic that was widely discussed following Belinda’s victory at MCI 11, namely Chindo (an Indonesian of Chinese descent).

Belinda and Kiki MasterChef Indonesia season 11. (Instagram)

“Wait for the content of the three of us discussing Chindo and non-Chindo,” he added.

Previously, Chef Arnold used the word indigenous instead of non Chindo. Netizens criticized Arnold for using sensitive terms.

“In fact, Indonesia is traumatized by the words Chindo (1998) and native (colonial period). You use both without understanding your position as one of the influential people in Indonesia. At least think about it, chef, if you want to be offended, it’s in your personal space, right? in a public tweet?” Criticize the @amyo*** account.

Netizens regret that as a public figure, Chef Arnold should have been wiser in choosing his words.

“Chef Arnold’s account is not an anonymous ayam goweng account or a fictional character account that just tweets mostly to vent and rant. He uses Twitter to make an impact and create waves. My point is, as a person in such an important position, his words are not wise, ” said the same account.

Many agree and feel that Chef Arnold must start to behave in public, considering that he will be running for office in the 2024 elections.

“There are already Chinese words, instead the term Chindo is used which is very sensitive. The use of indigenous words has also been banned,” said the account @ledyan***.

“I’m sorry, Chef, who wanted to play but made a blunder,” sneered at the account @ibaz***.

Meanwhile, Chef Juna and Chef Renatta have not yet opened their voices regarding Belinda’s controversial victory at MCI 11.

Contributor: Chusnul Chotimah