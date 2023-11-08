loading…

Israel is furious with the statement by the UN Secretary General who called the Gaza Strip a children’s graveyard. Photo/Illustration

NEW YORK – Messenger Israel for the UN, Gilad Erdan, criticized UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres following his criticism of Israel’s indiscriminate bombing of the Gaza Strip. Erdan said the man from Portugal had lost his moral compass.

“You have lost your moral compass, and you cannot remain Secretary General, not for one minute,” Erdan wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“It has been more than 30 days since the children of southern Israel were deliberately massacred by Hamas terrorists, yet you have NOT said anything about ‘children’s graves’ in southern Israel,” Erdan claimed, repeating false claims that the Palestinian resistance group had killed babies during a sudden infiltration into Israel on October 7 as quoted from Middle East Monitor, Wednesday (8/11/2023).

Earlier on Monday, Guterres announced that the UN and its partners had launched a $1.2 billion humanitarian appeal for the 2.7 million Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip.

In his appeal, Guterres said: “Gaza has become a graveyard for children, with hundreds of girls and boys killed or injured every day.”

He also expressed deep concern over the clear violations of international law in Gaza.

This is not the first time Guterres has been the target of Israeli attacks and criticism because of his stance on the Gaza war.

On October 24, Israel called on Guterres to resign immediately, while Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen refused to meet with him, following a statement stating that attacks by Palestinian resistance groups “do not occur in a vacuum”.

For more than a month, Israel indiscriminately bombed the Gaza Strip, including residential buildings, hospitals, churches, mosques, UN schools, universities and even ambulances carrying injured civilians, killing at least 10,000 Palestinians, the majority of whom were children.

(ian)