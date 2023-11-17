The Samsung EVO Select 512 GB is very well valued and its price will not leave you indifferent.

The Samsung EVO Select is fast and reliable

The Nintendo Switch is sweeping sales, but this does not mean that it is a perfect console. For example, its internal storage is very limited, even on the OLED model, so It is advisable to have a large capacity microSD. Well, here the 512 GB Samsung EVO Select comes into play. This card It’s at a knockdown price on Amazon.

Black Friday Week is here and there are thousands of products on sale, so it’s worth taking a look in case you see something interesting. That said, you can now buy the Samsung EVO Select 512 for just 28.99 euros on Amazon (39% discount). We are talking about historical minimum priceso it is an opportunity that you cannot miss if you want to expand the storage capacity of your Nintendo Switch, Steam Deck, mobile phone or tablet.

We could say this 512 GB microSD is one of the best options to expand the storage capacity of the Nintendo console. This card offers a number of features that make it the ideal choice. For a start, It has a read speed of up to 130 MB/s. When writing it is slower, it stays at 90 MB/s. This means you can transfer large files, such as games or videos, quickly and without problems.

Since it is a fairly fast microSD, games take less time to load. The 512 GB capacity of the Samsung EVO Select is more than enough to store a large number of titles. You can save all your favorite games on the same card. In addition, it has a compact and resistant design. It is made with high quality materials that protect it from shocks, water and dust. On the other hand, it is worth mentioning that it is compatible with a wide range of devices, including smartphones, tablets and cameras.

In short, the Samsung EVO Select 512 GB is a highly recommended memory card. Its speed, storage capacity and resistance make it a worthwhile investment. So, if you have the Nintendo Switch you can’t miss this offer. Finally, we remind you that you can follow the Black Friday 2023 offers. Real bargains are expected throughout the week.

