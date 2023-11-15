After the approval of the Federal Income Law 2024it was announced that the Income Tax (ISR) allocated to savings. The “positive” side is that the percentage initially proposed of 1.48 percent is not high.

At the proposal of legislators related to Marcelo Ebrard and in agreement with the Secretary of Finance, The plenary session admitted a reserve to adjust upwards the savings retention, correcting the 1.48 percent originally planned. This tax consists of a percentage that applies to real returns of the savings that a person has in a bank or in an investment tool that belongs to the Mexican financial system.

How much savings tax will be paid in 2024?

The percentage approved by deputies was set at 0.5%. It is important to mention that the ISR is a tax on profits generated, not on savings, as is.

In Mexico, the financial system on which the withholding rate is to be imposed is made up of institutions that capture, manage and analyze investment and savings, including investments and savings. So if you have investments in Cetes, or any similar dependence on your savings, this tax will be absorbed.

How to calculate the savings tax?

As mentioned, the approved percentage was set at 0.5%, this means that por Every thousand pesos of capital invested will be 5 pesos of retention. If you invest and take advantage of the rate that the Cetes manage above 11 percent and invest a thousand pesos for one year, when it comes to getting your money back you would receive about one thousand one hundred and ten pesos. But, With the 0.5 percent withholding, the real amount will be about 104.45 pesos.

To know how much money you will receive from your investment, what you need to do is the following. You must subtract 0.005 from the profit generated (yield), which belongs to 0.5% of the tax. Example:

1,000 (investment) for .11% return is 110 pesos. Which gives a total of $1,110 pesos that will be returned. However, since the withholding percentage increased, we will multiply this $1,110 by 0.005which will give a total of 5.55. This amount will need to be subtracted from the yield: $1,110 – 5.55= 1,104.45 pesos.

You can replicate this formula in larger quantities, depending on the investment you want to make.

