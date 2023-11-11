The legendary Rossoneri number 10, now federal president of Montenegro: “Rafa has been the best for two years, it amazes me that he doesn’t start for the national team. For people like us, the difference is the stimuli. Krstovic? He doesn’t have the shots of Vucinic but he knows score a goal…”

D ejan Savicevic was a magnet. He attracted the ball to his left foot and the souls of the fans to his 10. At Red Star he was too strong not to become a legend, at Milan with a rainbow he swept away the clouds of the first months at Barcelona, ​​at Rapid Vienna the fans – music lovers like Mozart commands – they sang him a chorus to the tune of Rigoletto and displayed a banner that read like this: “Rapid with Savicevic is better than sex”.