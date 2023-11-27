The new PS5 model, known as PlayStation 5 Slim although it is not its official name, is about to arrive in Mexico and will do so in a few weeks. In the midst of the hype for this launch, Pre-sale has already started on Amazon Mexico and we share the details with you so you can reserve your unit.

Amazon Mexico began with the official pre-sale of the PS5 Slim, the new model of the current Sony console that offers a redesign that makes it look slimmer and is less heavy than the original version. According to official information, the PS5 Slim has a pre-sale price of $12,999 MXN.

In this case, it is the standard model, that is, the one with the Blu-ray reader unit so you can play physical and digital copies without problem. In addition to the pre-sale price, the option to pay monthly without interest is offered in a period of up to 6 months with payments of $2166.50 MXN. Regarding its arrival date, the pre-sale publication reveals that the PS5 Slim will arrive in Mexico on December 8.

The PlayStation 5 Slim is the new model of Sony’s console. On an aesthetic level, it has changes in its design that make it thinner and lighter, although in height it is a little below the original model. Likewise, its exterior is made up of 4 covers, unlike the 2 of the traditional PS5, and a couple of them come in a glossy finish, while the rest in matte. The front panel also shows aesthetic changes, but no USB-C inputs have been lost. Inside, there is a change in the position of the chips on the board, a new heat dissipation system, and a new fan.

According to early testing, the PS5 Slim maintains the temperatures of the standard model, which is an achievement considering it’s the same hardware in a smaller space. On the other hand, it was confirmed that the Blu-ray reader unit is removable and requires online validation the first time the console is connected to the Internet, so that it has a link with the board through a digital signature and can read discs.

