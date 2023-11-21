The Humble Bundle site never disappoints, since thanks to its constant offers, it allows us to purchase good games at prices that are almost impossible to see in other stores. And in the midst of celebrating a new Black Friday, the site has several titles for sale with prices that will surely allow you to finally be able to buy them.

And in the middle of this Humble Bundle Black Friday sale, you can get titles from publishers like Capcom, 2K, CD Projekt Red, Warner Bros, Bandai Namco and many more with discounts of up to 90 until November 28. percent. As I mentioned, among these offers there are also good games, several of them quite new such as Street Fighter 6, Resident Evil 4 Remake and Mortal Kombat 1, among the most notable.

When entering the site that Humble Bundle has set up for its Black Friday sale, we can see the different game offers, which are delivered through a code to be redeemed on Steam. And among them, we highlight the following

RESIDENT EVIL 4 REMAKE

Nominated for Game of the Year 2023 at the upcoming The Game Awards, the reinvention of the CAPCOM classic is at a 34% discount, going from $59.99 to $39.59. Game that you can buy at this link.



HOGWARTS LEGACY

The game based on the world of Harry Potter, which generated great interest upon its launch in early 2023, being one of the most played titles of the first months of this year. And if you were hoping to be able to buy it at a lower price, this may be the opportunity since it has a 40% discount. This is how it goes from costing $59.99 to $35.99 and which you can buy at this link.

STREET FIGHTER 6

The latest installment of the beloved and popular fighting game franchise is at a 34% discount, going from $59.99 to $39.59. Offer that you can take advantage of by entering this link.

CYBERPUNK 2077

Project that had a disastrous launch, but is now considered one of the best CD PROJEKT RED titles, is at a 50% discount, going from $59.99 to $29.99 and which you can buy at this link .

CELESTE

The now classic indie platform game, developed by the creators of the multiplayer classic TowerFall, is in the Humble Bundle with an incredible 75% discount, going from $19.99 to just $4.99. Offer available at this link

If you want to take advantage of all the offers in this new Humble Bundle Black Friday sale, you just have to check them out at this link.

Offers also on game packages

In addition, you can take advantage of the bundles available on sale right now in Humble Bundle, among which we had already highlighted the Warner Bros. games. Offer where you can get titles valued at more than $400 dollars, for only $15 for a limited time or until stock lasts. Among the games available in this incredible pack are Mad Max, MORTAL KOMBAT XL, Batman: Arkham Asylum GOTY Edition, Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition and more. Bundle that you can find at this link.

And among the other highlights, there is a pack created for fans of the roguelike genre. This is because for $13 dollars, you get the games CRYPTARK, God of Weapons, Wall World, Dead State, Paint the Town Red, Barony, Lumencraft and a 40% coupon for GUNHEAD. Package valued at more than $100 dollars and which you can buy at this link.

And also, you can find a bundle called ADVENTURES IN THE 2ND DIMENSION with 2D platform games, which contains eight titles that have a combined value of $119 dollars and that you can purchase for only $10, at this link.

If you want to review the other game and software bundles available, you can do so by clicking on this link.

SALES ON WINDOWS

– Windows 11 Professional – $12.24



– Windows 11 Professional – 2 keys – $23.68 ($11.84/Key)



– – Windows 11 Professional – 5 Keys – $49.95 ($9.99/Key)



– Windows 11 Hom3 – 1 key – $11.24

– Windows 10 Professional – $8.48



– Windows 10 Professional – 2 PCs – $15.24 ($7.62/Key)



– Windows 10 Professional – 5 Keys – $34.18 ($6.83/Key)



– Windows 10 Home -$8.44



– Windows 10 Home – 2 PCs – $15.85 ($7.93/Key)

