Angry Bakeer was among the Palestinian prisoners released by Israel. Photo/palsolidarity

GAZA – Palestinian prisoners released in the framework of a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas say the detainees suffered from ‘high levels of medical neglect’.

This was admitted by Marah Bakeer, who was arrested in 2015 when he was 16 years old, having just been released from Ofer Prison. She was among the first group of Palestinian women and children released as part of the ceasefire agreement.

Bakeer told Al Jazeera that many of the released prisoners needed medical attention. “All detainees experienced a high level of medical neglect (while in custody),” he said. Bakeer was shot in the arm during his arrest.

He said he wanted to spend time with his family, and was considering enrolling in university to pursue a degree in law.

Bakeer said he was informed this morning that he would be released from Ofer Prison.

He told Al Jazeera that police carried out a DNA test, among other tests, before being told he would not be allowed to celebrate after his release.

“I was a little nervous and surprised; I can’t believe I’m out,” he said.

Bakeer said police also told other prisoners who had been released that if any celebrations would be held, and if any flags would be raised upon their release, then they would be re-arrested.

Her father also told Al Jazeera that he was summoned to the police station today and “threatened” not to hold any celebratory events or “show any signs of joy” following his daughter’s release.

“The years spent in prison were tough,” Bakeer said. “But I have a strong personality… and faith in God.” Continuous support from his family helped him overcome “difficult times” while in detention, he added.

