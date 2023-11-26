loading…

Viral on the internet, Israeli soldiers blew up Palestinian houses in the Gaza Strip to celebrate their daughter’s birthday. Photo/Screenshot

GAZA TRACK – A video shows an Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldier celebrating his daughter’s second birthday by blowing up a house in Gaza Strip viral in cyberspace.

“I dedicate this explosion to my daughter ‘princess Ayala’ on her birthday as she turns two years old today,” the IDF soldier said in Hebrew in an undated and unverified 43-second video that went viral and was posted thousands of times by users. internet as quoted from Arab News, Sunday (26/11/2023).

Various media, in Arabic and English, reported that the soldier had obtained permission from the Israeli army before he blew up the house of a Palestinian family, the entire building, in Gaza.

“I miss you,” he can also be heard saying to his daughter.

In the video, several IDF soldiers are seen surrounding the unnamed soldier as he gives “directions” to blow up the building.

The clip shows more than four IDF members surrounding a kneeling soldier, holding up a walkie talkie phone and saying: “This is the receiving station… in 10 seconds.”

All the soldiers started a countdown in Hebrew, and when they reached zero, a loud explosion was heard while the video showed a building being blown up in the background.

The footage has sparked condemnation and criticism online as it has during the ongoing war between the IDF and Hamas forces in the Gaza Strip.