Israeli snipers or snipers shot at the Al-Quds hospital in the Gaza Strip. Photo/Illustration

GAZA TRACK – The Palestinian Red Crescent said that one person was killed and 28 others were injured in shelling carried out by Israeli forces on the Al-Quds hospital in Gaza.

“The majority of the injured victims are children and two people are in critical condition due to sniper fire targeting the hospital,” read a statement from the Red Crescent as quoted by Al Arabiya, Saturday (11/10/2023).

Reuters is seeking comment from the Israeli military.

“Clashes are fierce now and (Israeli) occupation snipers opened fire on Al-Quds hospital, the fatalities were among Palestinian refugees who took shelter in the facility,” the medical organization said in a statement.

When contacted by AFP, the Israeli military said it “cannot discuss potential locations related to our operations” because they could “endanger troops.”

Israel launched the offensive on Gaza after Hamas fighters stormed the border on October 7, killing more than 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and taking about 240 hostages, according to Israeli officials.

Vowing to destroy Hamas, Israel retaliated with aerial bombardments and a ground campaign that the health ministry said in the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip has killed more than 11,078 people, most of them civilians and many of them children.

(ian)