Amazon Prime Video

It’s official? An image of Sauron in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power reveals his possible appearance in the second season.

They have leaked the possible appearance of Sauron in season 2 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. An intriguing image has begun to circulate on social media. And it has sparked speculation about the Dark Lord’s possible appearance in the next season of the highly anticipated fantasy series available on Prime Video. Although its authenticity has yet to be officially confirmed by Amazon, the image suggests the return of the fearsome antagonist in a form reminiscent of the depiction of him in Peter Jackson’s films.

The leaked poster of the season 2 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power shows a character wrapped in dark armor. A shape similar to the design that Sauron wore in the opening sequence of The Fellowship of the Ring. In that epic prologue, the conflict between the Dark Lord and the armies of the Last Alliance is witnessed. A battle that culminates in the loss of the One Ring and the villain’s subsequent defeat by Isildur. The image in question we are talking about is the following:

Prime Video

We insist that we do not know if it is official or not. But what do you think of what you see?

The Dark Lord will be the big villain of the second season

The striking similarity between the possible appearance of Sauron in season 2 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and its cinematic presentation has fueled speculation among fans. The image suggests a return to the iconic design that fans of JRR Tolkien’s work recognize and love. Which raises expectations about the much-promised visual continuity between the films and the series.

Although no official confirmation has been provided regarding the authenticity of the image of Sauron that we have shared with you, its impact has been notable. Fans of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power franchise have expressed their excitement and anxiety to see how the narrative will develop in the second batch of episodes. Especially, with the possible return of one of the most emblematic villains in the history of literature and cinema.