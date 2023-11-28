The “Arab Geniuses” initiative, launched by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the Emirates and Ruler of Dubai, in January 2023, aims to supervise distinguished geniuses with exceptional talents, including scientists, thinkers, inventors, distinguished innovators, and Arab creators in various fields.

The award was given to a star in the medicine category, in recognition of his contributions in the field of heart surgery for adults and children and congenital heart disease, as the Saudi doctor contributed to developing a heart valve that can grow inside the body, especially children, as it can be implanted in the child’s heart with its ability to grow over the years, to spare the child from surgeries. Frequent.

Hani Negm also contributed to the innovation of operations for complex congenital heart defects, to avoid putting them on the univentricular path. He performed more than 10,000 heart surgeries for adults and children, and provided innovative practices and exceptional contributions to heart surgery, including his participation in a delicate surgery to remove a cancerous tumor in the heart of a fetus no older than 26 weeks old.

About the Saudi surgeon

Najm was born in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, and graduated from the College of Medicine at King Saud University in 1985. He trained in general surgery, cardiothoracic surgery, and pediatric congenital heart surgery in Canada. He returned to Riyadh in 1999 and worked for 17 years until he was appointed to Cleveland Clinic as Chief of Pediatric and Adult Congenital Heart Surgery in 2016. After 17 years of developing the premier pediatric heart center at King Abdulaziz Medical Center in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Dr. Starred to Cleveland Clinic on January 1, 2016 as Chief of Pediatric Cardiac Surgery and Congenital Heart Surgery. Najm is considered an expert in the field of congenital heart surgery, having personally performed more than 10,000 surgical cases on newborns, children and adults with the most complex heart diseases. He served as President of the Saudi Heart Association, Editor-in-Chief of the Saudi Heart Association Journal, Member of the Editorial Board of the Saudi Medical Journal, and Associate Professor at King Abdulaziz University for Health Sciences. Dr. Najm holds numerous memberships in national and international professional organizations and is currently a member of the Board of Trustees of the American College of Cardiology. Dr. Najm is an international lecturer in the field of congenital heart surgery and a collaborator in multiple research projects including the project “Multicenter Database as a Valuable Tool for Evidence-Based Practice in Congenital Heart Disease.”