Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed Bin Salman. Photo/anadolu

RIYADH – Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman demanded an end to arms exports to Israel during an extraordinary online BRICS summit on Tuesday (21/11/2023).

The news was revealed by the official Saudi channel, Al-Ekhbariya. The Crown Prince noted, “The humanitarian disaster in Gaza is getting worse day by day, and a firm solution must be implemented.”

He urged, “An immediate cessation of military operations and the establishment of a humanitarian corridor to provide assistance to civilians in the region.”

“The Kingdom’s stance is constant and firm; “There is no way to achieve security and stability in Palestine except through implementing international decisions regarding the two-state solution,” he stressed.

The Israeli colonial regime has launched relentless air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip that killed more than 13,300 Palestinians, including 5,600 children and 3,550 women, according to health authorities in the enclave.

Thousands of buildings, including hospitals, mosques and churches have been damaged or destroyed by Israeli air and ground attacks on the besieged enclave.

Meanwhile, the death toll in Israel is around 1,200 people, according to official figures.

