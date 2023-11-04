loading…

Saudi Arabian Prince Abdulrahman bin Mosaad strongly criticized Lebanese Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah after a speech he delivered regarding the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza, Palestine. Photo/REUTERS

RIYADH – Saudi Arabian Prince Abdulrahman bin Mosaad strongly criticized Lebanese Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah after a speech he delivered regarding Israel-Hamas war in Gaza, Palestine.

“There is no doubt that the Axis of Resistance is a big lie. “The 100,000 missiles and massive weapons that Hezbollah has have nothing to do with supporting the Palestinian cause,” said Prince Abdulrahman.

“The so-called Axis of Resistance has been dealing with the Palestinian issue for years and is only a means of implementing Iran’s agenda in the region,” he said, as quoted by the Jerusalem Post, Sunday (5/11/2023).

“Hassan Nasrallah’s speech which said that al-Aqsa’s Operation Storm was a Palestinian operation only and the Resistance Axis was shocked by this, and everything said in the speech removed all masks.”

“All illusions based on loud slogans and resounding speeches must fall on him. Nasrallah didn’t believe his own speech until he said that all efforts must be made to stop the war in Gaza. Why do you say what you don’t do? “It’s disgusting that you say what you don’t do,” he explained.

Previously, Nasrallah delivered a speech on Friday against the backdrop of fears of a full-scale conflict in the Middle East.

“The Lebanese front and its escalation in any direction depend on two things—the course of events in Gaza and its developments, and secondly—Israel’s activities in Lebanon. “The possibility that the Lebanese front will develop is a real possibility,” he said.

“The war has expanded to more than one front—we salute the Iraqi and Yemeni soldiers who entered the heart of this blessed campaign. “There is no longer a battle as legitimate and correct from a humanitarian, moral and religious point of view as the battle against the war against Zionists,” Nasrallah said.

“The attack on October 7 was completely planned by the Palestinians and so was its execution. We have two goals before us—stopping the fighting for humanitarian reasons and achieving victory for Gaza and Hamas. The possibility that the Lebanese front will develop is a real possibility.”

