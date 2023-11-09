loading…

Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud, Minister of Energy of Saudi Arabia, took part in a discussion session at the Saudi Arabia – Africa Economic Conference in Riyadh, on Thursday (9/11/2023). Photo/Pool

RIYADH – Energy is a crucial issue in the Middle East and Africa because it relates to income from this sector and community development. These two things are not contradictory, but rather must be emphasized to achieve balance.

Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud, Minister of Energy of Saudi Arabia, said that energy is related to two things, namely exports or utilization. “Energy concerns a country’s income, but also as an effort to continue development,” said Prince Abdulaziz in a discussion at the Saudi Arabian and African Economic Conference in Riyadh, on Thursday (9/11/2023).

Prince Abdulaziz emphasized that the state must guarantee that people have access to energy. Apart from that, the state must also guarantee improvement in the energy sector.

“For a country, energy as a source of income will really encourage sustainable development,” he said.

Energy is also linked to poverty and access. It is felt strongly in Africa and many other countries. At the same time, the issue of climate change also continues to emerge to the public.

“Many people say climate change is very important. However, they don’t notice that many people don’t have access to modern energy,” said Prince Abdulaziz. “We are working with African countries in the energy sector,” said Prince Abdulaziz.

Then, Prince Abdul Aziz revealed that Saudis do not feel strange when they are with Africans. Therefore, Africa will become a country that also develops.

“Many communities, tribes and groups in Africa will become part of the Saudi Kingdom,” he said. It has developed from one generation to the next. As proof of closeness, Saudi people know about the language, food and culture of African countries.

