loading…

Saudi Arabia strongly condemns Israel’s attack on the Jabalia refugee camp, Gaza Strip, Palestine. Photo/REUTERS

RIYADH – The government of Saudi Arabia on Wednesday (1/11/2023) strongly condemned the deadly bombing Israel against the Jabalia refugee camp in the Gaza Strip, Palestine.

The target that Israel bombarded on Tuesday was the largest refugee camp in Gaza.

AFP journalists reported that they witnessed at least 47 bodies being recovered from the scene.

“Saudi Arabia condemns the attack in the strongest possible terms, condemning the inhumane targeting of refugee camps by the Israeli occupation forces,” Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Ministry said.

“This attack has caused the death and injury of a large number of innocent civilians,” the ministry continued.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) admitted to bombarding the Jabalia refugee camp on Tuesday.

According to IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari, the airstrike on the refugee camp killed senior Hamas commander Ibrahim Biari and caused the collapse of the militant group’s underground infrastructure.

“Its destruction was carried out as part of a massive offensive against terrorists and terror infrastructure belonging to the Central Battalion (Jabalia), which had taken control of civilian buildings in Gaza City,” the IDF said, referring to the targeting of Ibrahim Biari.

Biari is the commander of the Hamas Central Jabalia Battalion.

Hagari again called on Gaza residents to move to the southern region. He said that Hamas continues to use civilians as human shields deliberately and in an extremely cruel and brutal manner.