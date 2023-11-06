loading…

King Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia was angry after an Israeli minister called for its military to nuclear bomb Gaza, Palestine. Photo/SPA via REUTERS

RIYADH – The government of Saudi Arabia expressed its anger over the comments of a minister Israel which called for the military to nuclear bomb the Gaza Strip, Palestine.

This dangerous call was made by Israeli Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu. He said nuclear weapons could be an option in the ongoing war with Hamas.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu suspended Eliyahu because of his call for the use of nuclear weapons.

Netanyahu’s steps were not enough to quell Saudi Arabia’s anger.

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Ministry, in a statement, condemned what it saw as the spread of “extremism and brutality among members of the Israeli government.”

“Moreover, not firing the minister and simply freezing his membership is an act that completely ignores all human standards and values,” continued the ministry, as quoted by Newsweek, Monday (6/11/2023).

A major war between Israel and Hamas broke out on October 7. To date, more than 9,700 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli bombardment in Gaza, with more than 4,000 of them being children.

This war began after Hamas—the Palestinian resistance group that rules Gaza—launched a major attack on Israel on October 7, which was named Operation Storm al-Aqsa. More than 1,400 people were killed and hundreds kidnapped during the attacks.

PM Netanyahu said his country was at war and had cut off supplies of food, fuel, electricity and medicine to Gaza.

Israel has deployed 360,000 reserve troops for a ground assault on the Palestinian enclave which has a population of around 2.3 million.