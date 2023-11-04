The German manufacturer announced last year that it had agreed to take over Sauber to make its official entry into Formula 1 as a constructor in 2026.

Since then, however, she has remained out of the public spotlight and has not revealed much about her progress. This approach has led to some questions about Audi’s commitment.

Earlier this year there was speculation that the manufacturer was behind schedule in developing the engine, while more recently the German press reported that the company was even considering abandoning its plans to enter F1.

These rumors have been firmly denied by the current Alfa Romeo team principal, Alessandro Alunni Bravi, who explained that there is a good reason for Audi’s less decisive approach.

“Audi has a strong commitment to Formula 1 and, of course together with Sauber, this commitment stems from a decision not only of the Audi board of management, but also of the Audi advisory board and the Audi/Volkswagen supervisory board.” , he has declared. “So, it’s a group decision and the commitment is there.”

“The reason for the lack of communication is simple. We are Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake. So, until the end of the year, we have some limitations in communication about the team, about the future, about Audi’s involvement, and we fully respect Alfa Romeo for this “.

“We don’t want to make any kind of announcement or more than what is strictly linked to the race and the championship. The commitment, as I said, is there.”

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Alessandro Alunni Bravi, Team Representative, Alfa Romeo F1 Team

Although Audi’s full takeover of Sauber is planned in stages and will not be complete before 2026, Alunni Bravi denied that there is a state of confusion at the team in terms of investment plans before the German company is fully in command.

“We are working hard to develop the team structure,” he said. “We have a solid recruitment plan. James Key (new technical director) is one of them, but every week we have new appointments. It’s not a question of Audi being involved in financing the team or supporting this development process.”

“We have two owners, you know, two shareholders. There is governance in place based on the different phases of the transaction which will be completed before the 2026 season. We are proceeding with the investment plan, with everything, in accordance with the governance that is been agreed.”

Read also: