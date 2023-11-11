Someday, Saturn’s rings will fade, the result of complex gravitational and electromagnetic interactions between the planet and its environment. We will have to wait hundreds of millions of years for this, but if anyone wonders what Saturn would look like without its rings, they will only have to wait a few months to find out.

The rings, hidden. Saturn’s rings will remain hidden from the view of those of us on Earth. The reason is the arrival of the planet’s equinox, which will arrive in 2025. During this stage of Saturn’s orbital transit, its rings will be aligned in such a way that they will be “flattened” and therefore will be invisible from our point of view.

The astronomical seasons on Saturn are analogous to those on Earth. For half a year it is the southern hemisphere that is tilted slightly towards the Sun (making it the most visible hemisphere from Earth). While this period lasts, it is the southern face of the rings that is illuminated by the Sun and what we see from our planet.

The opposite occurs during the rest of the year, when it is the northern hemisphere that faces the interior of the solar system. Between both semesters there are two occasions in which the equatorial plane of the planet is aligned with the Sun. The rings of the planet are aligned with the equatorial plane, which makes them no longer visible to those who observe from that perspective.

Every 15 years. Saturn takes about 29 and a half years to go around the Sun. This means that the year on Saturn lasts almost three Earth decades, but also that its equinoxes occur approximately every 15 Earth years.

The next equinox will occur in the year 2025, which implies that during the next few months the rings of this planet will flatten. For example, during this year’s opposition (which occurred in August), the rings had an inclination of 9º; In 2024 its inclination will be only 3.7º.

Towards May 2025 they will become invisible, and then grow again until the next planetary solstice: in 2032 we will see them at their maximum inclination, about 27º.





The last Saturnian equinox occurred in 2009, as seen by the Cassini probe. NASA/JPL/Space Science Institute.

Invisible. It might seem surprising that structures thousands of kilometers long disappear like this, but they are very thin structures in relative terms: although their diameter is around 282,000 kilometers, their average height is only 10 meters (although it has higher sections).

To put it in perspective, if we had disks with a diameter identical to the length of a sheet of paper and a height proportional to the rings of Saturn, we could stack more than 9,000 without their height reaching that of a sheet of paper.

A problem, an opportunity. As there is no silver lining, the temporary disappearance of the rings will also have an advantage for astronomers, who will have an easier time seeing the moons of this planet.

A Saturn without rings. Seasonal cycles caused by translational motion will continue to obscure Saturn’s rings for the next few million years. But Saturn’s rings will not be eternal; they will disappear, according to astronomers, in about 100 million years (although some estimates give them a much longer life expectancy, 1.00 million years). 100 million years is approximately the same time they have been accompanying this planet.

Throughout this time, the matter that today makes up Saturn’s rings will “rain” on the planet. The reason is that the planet’s own gravity attracts the matter of these disks, with the help, of course, of the gas giant’s magnetic field.

Whether there are 100 or 1,000 million years remaining for this colorful formation, what we do know is that our ability to observe it changes from year to year. There is still a year left until Saturn’s next opposition, a somewhat pyrrhic opportunity to enjoy its rings, which will shine again in splendor in a few years.

Image | Lucas Pezeta / NASA, ESA, A. Simon (Goddard Space Flight Center), MH Wong (University of California, Berkeley), OPAL Team