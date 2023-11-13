Óscar has already surprised in Pasapalabra with his voice in styles such as soul, singing Papa was a Rolling Stone, and rock. He even did an impromptu duet with Laura Galán to the rhythm of American Pie.

On this occasion, he has switched to Tony Manero’s disco style. The contestant won the duel on La Pista against Moisés by being faster with the button and recognizing the first More than a woman. He didn’t get the literal title right, but it was enough to take the five seconds at stake.

In addition, he has sung in the Bee Gees style: with a falsetto! Roberto Leal was amazed, to the point of asking him: “Do it again.” Relive this moment in the video!