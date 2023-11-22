Suara.com – Jessica Iskandar proved her promise to come to welcome her former business partner, Christopher Steffanus Budianto or Steven at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport, Tangerang, Tuesday (21/11/2023).

Coming with Vincent Verhaag and his team of lawyers, they said they were relieved that Steven had finally been caught.

Jessica Iskandar and Vincent Verhaag wait for Christopher Steffanus Budianto or Steven who was arrested in Thailand and returned to Indonesia via Soekarno-Hatta Airport, Tuesday (21/11/2023) evening. (Adiyoga Priyambodo/Suara.com)

“We’re relieved, because we were waiting for clarification from his side and now he will be in the BAP. So he can clarify the true chronology,” said Vincent Verhaag.

Initially, Jessica Iskandar made sure she would not be provoked by emotions when she met Steven again. He just wanted to ask why Steven had the heart to cheat him out of billions of Rupiah.

“At least you can ask, why are you doing this. Moreover, at that time when I was about to give birth, where did my money go,” said Jessica Iskandar.

Jessica Iskandar’s former business partner, Christopher Steffanus Budianto, who was arrested in Thailand, arrived at Soekarno-Hatta Airport on Tuesday (21/11/2023) evening. Jedar and her husband were present and welcomed Steven’s arrival. (Adiyoga Priyambodo/Suara.com)

However, the atmosphere changed when Steven arrived at the airport. Jessica Iskandar and Vincent Verhaag still couldn’t control their emotions. The two of them shouted at Steven together as they were led to the investigator’s car that was picking them up at the airport.

“Give me back my car! I’ll give you my money back! Don’t take anyone’s property!” one of Jessica Iskandar’s screams was heard while accompanying Steven.

It was difficult for Jessica Iskandar and Vincent Verhaag to contain their anger when they saw Steven. For them, Steven’s face immediately brings back memories of the difficult times they had to recover from adversity 1.5 years ago.

“From the past 1.5 years, I have been really struggling to process my own feelings, to get out of the shadow of the disaster. Frankly, it was a tough ordeal. Moreover, that was when we first got married, when we were about to give birth too. So it was really tough, ” said Jessica Iskandar.

“For the past 1.5 years, I have also been willing to get up again, focusing on my husband and children. Since yesterday, it has really drained my energy, money, mental and time too. Everything is a mess,” continued the artist who is usually called Jedar.

The return of memories about the difficult times after being cheated by Steven immediately created a feeling of tightness in the minds of Jessica Iskandar and Vincent Verhaag. Therefore, the intention to speak nicely to Steven failed.

“Meeting someone who was causing problems, it felt like I was exploding, I immediately exploded. I was really like, why would you really have the heart to do that to me, I was never mean to him,” said Jessica Iskandar.

As previously reported, the National Police announced Steven’s arrest on Monday (20/11/2023). Steven was immediately returned to Indonesia the day after.

Jessica Iskandar admitted that Steven cheated in the car rental business in 2022. She lost 11 luxury cars with a total loss of IDR 9.8 billion as a result of this collaboration.

Jessica Iskandar then reported Steven to Polda Metro Jaya on June 15 2022. The legal process was delayed for a long time, causing stress for the 35-year-old woman.

Until February 24 2023, Jessica Iskandar received a bright spot regarding her report against Steven. The person concerned was deemed proven to have committed fraud and was named a suspect in the crime of fraud and embezzlement.

However, Steven never complied with the summons for questioning from Polda Metro Jaya investigators until a month after the suspect was named. Steven’s name finally entered the police DPO.