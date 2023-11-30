All of us who have a financial or commercial activity must report to the Service tax administration (SAT) such movements and pay the corresponding taxes. This is a truth that, although many may not like it, is irrefutable. But Some seek to avoid their responsibility with certain practices, such as concepts in transfers, even if they are technically useless..

These types of “operations” can actually cause more problems for the taxpayer than help them. For example, Making bank transfers between accounts with the concept “donation” will not cause the taxpayer to escape the tax scope of the SAT.

The concept “donation” is regularly used to “report” to the tax authority that it is a resource that cannot be audited, but this is a mistake; For the Tax Administration Service, all bank accounts are auditable.

That is, even Donations would have to be declared and justified before the SAT, but its application is restrictive.

As such, the ISR Law establishes that Tax will not be paid on income from donations as long as:

Take place between spouses

Those received by the descendants of their ancestors in a straight line (parents to children)

Those received by the ascendants of their descendants in a straight line (children to parents), provided that the assets received are not sold or donated by the ascendant to another descendant in a straight line, without limitation of degree

Other donations, provided that the total value of those received in a calendar year does not exceed three times the general minimum wage of the geographic area of ​​the taxpayer increased per year.

So that If a person places “donation” as the concept of a bank transfer, it does not necessarily make it a resource that is not taxable.. On the contrary, if this practice is repetitive and inconsistent, in accordance with the law, to the SAT may be a tax discrepancy and could request its review through an audit.

Every natural person must consider the concepts on which they are deposited in their bank accounts, as well as be responsible for their tax situation before the country’s tax authority, the SAT..

