Individuals and legal entities have an obligation to the Tax Administration Service (SAT): respond to the clarifications of which they are subject and attend to the requirements of the tax authority.. Specialists recommend Don’t panic and consult a professional to accompany you in this procedure, Failure to do so could cause serious problems..

In general, consultants point out that ignoring a requirement that the SAT can be counterproductivebecause with the passage of time The opportunity to regularize your situation may expire, and a legal movement may even proceed for an embargo or the use of public force..

That is to say, Not meeting a SAT requirement makes the situation even more serious and causes conflicts to worsen over time..

Given this, It is recommended to constantly check the tax mailbox to recognize if there is any notification and seek the help of a specialist in the matter to respond in a timely manner to the question from the tax authority.within the required period.

What is a requirement, and what to do if you receive one?

It is important to remember that A requirement is a document that the tax authority sends to a taxpayer for a possible error or omission in the fulfillment of tax obligations..

The SAT may require you for any of the following reasons:

Clarification of requirements omitted obligations (declarations)

Clarification of requirements by not submitting registration application or notices to the RFC or for submitting them outside the established deadlines in tax provisions Clarification of requirements to be submitted statements with errors or omissions of data

Clarification on tax credits. Debt due to arithmetic error in statements

Clarification on tax credits. Check received in time and unpaid

Clarification on tax credits. Fines imposed by Local Taxpayer Services Administrations

Clarification on tax credits. Due to updating and surcharges on tax credits

Clarification on tax credits. Requirement for full payment for failure to pay partial amounts

To attend to or clarify a requirement, you must go to the Tax Services Module of the SAT that corresponds to your tax address.to present the document or documents that prove that you complied with what was requested, or that you have already corrected the error or omission.

In the requirements The deadline for submitting the requested information is indicated; If you do not do so within the deadline, the authority will impose a fine..

