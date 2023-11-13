You must know that the aguinaldo It is one of the workers’ benefits that is given at the end of the year to help them with the expenses of the Christmas season and the January cost of the following year. Given this, most people wonder if they have to pay the Income Tax (ISR) and how much should be done before the Tax Administration Service. (SAT).

Workers in the private sector have the right to receive the bonus payment every year, with a deadline of December 20, however, they should also know that NO it isn obliged to pay the ISR as long as it does not exceed being equivalent to 30 Measurement and Update Units (UMAs).

This is because there is a tax benefit with which an exemption from ISR of an amount of up to 3,153 pesos is made.

The remaining part of the bonus, that is, what the worker receives above the amount exempt from ISR, is added to the income that the worker had throughout the year and a percentage of ISR is applied to it.

Those who earn a minimum wage would not have to pay taxes.

That is, if your bonus is equal to or less than the exempt amount, you will not have to pay ISR, but if it exceeds this amount, you will have to pay taxes on the difference.

Nor should you pay ISR for the vacation bonus or the profits granted by some companies.

