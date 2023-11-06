When it comes to electronic money transfers, there are many doubts about what is allowed and what is not. The common fear is being subject to sanctions from the tax authority in Mexico. In this maelstrom of information, many carry out practices to “avoid” paying taxes on the money they move, for example, writing in the concept “donation”, but how useful is it? Does this legend really make it impossible to be subject to review? Here we tell you.

For the Tax Administration Service (SAT), all bank accounts are auditable. That is, each peso deposited or transferred that you receive is subject to review by the tax authority. But many, to avoid this, perform some “operations”, which could cause problems for them.

Some people make bank transfers under the concept of “donation”, believing that with this the SAT understands that it is, in fact, a donation, so this resource does not have to pay the Income Tax (ISR), but this is a half-truth, so it’s really important to know what it means.

As such, the Income Tax Law establishes that tax will not be paid on donation income as long as:

Are made between spouses Those received by the descendants of their ascendants in a straight line (parents to children) Those received by the ascendants of their descendants in a straight line (children to parents), provided that the assets received are not sold or donated by the ascendant to another descendant in a straight line without limitation of degree Other donations, provided that the total value of those received in a calendar year does not exceed three times the general minimum wage of the geographic area of ​​the taxpayer raised per year

That is, according to the contadigital.mx portal, donations apply between spouses, exempt, without any limitation or condition; from children to parents, the exemption is conditional on the father not subsequently alienating or donating the property to a descendant, otherwise the first donation would be taxable income for him; and from parents to children, exempt without any limitation or condition.

So if a person places “donation” as the concept of a bank transfer, it does not necessarily make it a resource that is not taxable. On the contrary, if this practice is repetitive and inconsistent, in accordance with the law, for the SAT it may be a fiscal discrepancy and it could request its review.

Every natural person must consider the concepts on which they are deposited in their bank accounts, as well as be responsible for their tax situation before the country’s tax authority, the SAT.

