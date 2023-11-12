If you work for a company, then you are surely under the Salary and Salaries regime before the Secretariat of Tax Administration (SAT). Normally, employees do not file their declarations, since employers are obliged to declare their income to the SAT and pay the corresponding taxes.

Salaried employees often believe that they have no obligations before the SAT, but the truth is that they do and there are expenses that you can deduct. This means that, As a taxpayer, you have the right to reduce your cumulative income in the Annual Declaration of the year, which will eventually be converted to a favorable balance.

Every year, in the month of April The annual return must be submitted if you meet any of the following assumptions:

Have income greater than 400 thousand pesos in the year If you worked for two or more employers in the same year, even if your salary has not exceeded 400 thousand pesos per year. If you requested your employer in writing not to submit your Annual Return. If you stopped providing your services before December 31 of the year in question. If you provided services for salaries to people who do not make withholding, such as embassies or international organizations. In case you have other cumulative income (fees, rent, business activities, among others), in addition to salaries. In case of receiving income from retirement, liquidation pension or some type of labor compensation.

What can I deduct as an employee?

The expenses that a taxpayer has the right to reduce, according to the SAT, are any of these expenses:

Medical, dental and professional services fees in psychology and nutrition.

Hospital expenses and medicines included in hospital bills.

Fees to nurses.

Analysis, clinical studies.

Purchase or rental of devices for the recovery or rehabilitation of the patient.

Prosthesis.

Purchase of optical lenses to correct visual effects.

Premiums for medical expenses insurance, complementary or independent of health services.

Deductions for educational expenses, such as tuition at private educational institutions

Funeral expenses

Actual interest accrued and effectively paid on mortgage loans

Donations granted to authorized institutions

Supplementary retirement contributions

The total amount of personal deductions (except medical expenses due to incapacity and disability, donations, voluntary contributions and complementary retirement contributions, as well as tax incentives) cannot exceed five Annual Measurement and Update Units (UMA) or 15% of the total. of your income, including exempt income, whichever is less.

