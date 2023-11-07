The money that ends up collected from taxes is intended to be used in very diverse areas that are useful for the community. Nowadays, some movements that previously generated taxes have already been disallowed and, therefore, it is no longer necessary to continue covering them, since the Tax Administration Service (SAT) He already dismissed them.

Taxes on cash deposits

He IDE It was a control tax that began to be applied on July 1, 2008 given the need to seek actions to combat the informality in commerce.

Single Rate Special Tax

It was established as part of the Flat Rate Business Tax Law (IETU). The objective he had was to determine a minimum tax and control regarding the Income Tax (ISR).

More specifically, this tax was only intended to increase tax collection in Mexico; however, it did not last long because it could not be verified that this tax met the objectives with which it was established. It was in force from 2008 to 2013.

Asset tax

It was complementary to the ISR, it guaranteed that the companies with losses In prolonged periods they covered at least this tax and could recover it when they made profits. Remained from 1989 to 2007.

