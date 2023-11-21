When making a declaration in zeros, The SAT is being informed that there is no relevant economic activity in the corresponding period, In this way, possible sanctions or fines for not complying with said obligation are avoided.

However, the following must be taken into account:

Obligation to present it: Even if there has been no income or economic activity, it is important to comply with the obligation to file the declaration in zeros if you are registered as a taxpayer with the SAT.

Information review: The SAT could carry out tax reviews or audits to corroborate the veracity of the declaration in zeros. It is essential that the information provided is true and supported by the corresponding documentation if required by the tax authority.

Regularity in presentation: Even if there has been no economic activity in a certain period, it is possible that the declaration in zeros must be submitted on a regular basis.

How much are the fines?

The specific tax implications or accusations for lying in the statements before the SAT can take the following measures:

Declaration incorrectly presented or with errors: If it is detected that the declaration does not match the economic reality of the taxpayer, it could be considered an incorrect presentation of the information.

False information: Depending on the intention behind declaring zeros despite having real income or expenses, the SAT could consider that information is being intentionally hidden or altered to evade taxes.

Income omissions or tax fraud: If it is proven that the omission of income or expenses is intended to evade taxes, it could be considered tax fraud.

With tax fraud, the authorities have large fines, since the Federal Tax Code (CFF) in its article 108 states: “Tax fraud is when someone, through deception or taking advantage of errors, completely or partially omits the payment of any of their contributions and thus obtains a benefit that is considered improper because they do so to the detriment of the federal treasury.”

