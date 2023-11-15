He Tax Administration Service notified that it will not be necessary to provide the Certificate of Tax Situation when requesting the invoice for your purchase, it will be a measure to protect taxpayer data and avoid the use of information incorrectly.

The SAT administrator of Veracruz, Arturo Lazaro Aguilar indicated in a statement that the taxpayer will make the decision to deliver the information either verbally or in writing to disseminate the information required for the issuance of the invoice. The official announced that the required information To prepare the invoice it will consist of:

– Postal Code

– Address

– Federal Taxpayer Registry Key (RFC)

– Name or Social reason

– Fiscal use that will be given to the receipt

He also notified that if his bill Due to the lack of the Tax Situation Certificate, a complaint can be filed through denuncias@sat.gob.mx by telephone number of the offices at 5588522222. If you wish to make your complaint in person, you must go to any SAT module.

