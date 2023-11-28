These are all the documents that you must have, and procedures that must be carried out in 2024 to be in compliance with the current tax provisions of the Tax Administration Service (SAT).

Have your RFC (Federal Taxpayer Registry). Get your e-signature (it is valid for four years, renew if applicable). Have your proof of tax situation (processed at SAT offices). Tax ID. Make the annual declaration (it is carried out in April of each year). Payment of corresponding taxes (if necessary).

Am I required to pay taxes?

The miskuentas electronic accounting page points out that if you are an adult salaried employee in Mexico and obtained income greater than 400,000 pesos in the fiscal year, or worked for two or more employers, You will need to make an annual declaration before the SAT, to know if it is necessary for you to comply with the payment of taxes, or failing that you can also have a favorable balance.

In the annual declaration, people must report all their income and expenses, which must be duly specified through electronic invoices, which must match to be valid.

